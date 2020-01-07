LETTER: Trump is widening divisions around the world

The world is witnessing in real time, on screens in living rooms across the globe, what happens when you put a high-risk gambler, a bully, a compulsive liar, a white supremacist and self-serving egoist in charge of a superpower: chaos, uncertainty, rage and hatred spilling into the streets, widening divisions in the world.

Donald “Impotus” Trump is doing exactly what he did in his gambling houses, his shady business deals, his fake universities, his taunting of those opposing and exposing him. The difference is that this playing field is bigger, his toys more dangerous, his praise singers more influential and those exposing him world leaders.

The only surprising thing is that there are still people who seem to be surprised about what is happening now and childishly try to find method in this madness. Just read his history. There is no method in madness!

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag

