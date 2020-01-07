LETTER: A success formula ANC should put into practice

As the terminally ill SA economy teeters ever closer to extinction, urgent and desperate measures are needed. The country’s president and his cabinet could do worse than carefully studying RW Johnson’s seminal Fighting for the Dream, each word a masterpiece of remarkable insight that spells out how the myriad problems can be solved.

Just one small extract: “A key objective would be to make SA as internationally competitive as possible in order to maximise investment and job creation. For a start, all taxes on investment would have to go. This would mean the abolition of BEE, of all rules governing racially directed procurement, of the Mining Charter and the various other industry charters, and also of affirmative action.

“This would doubtless produce some resistance, but once it became clear that these changes would vastly increase the number of jobs, that would soon fade away. SA needs to study such African success stories as Rwanda, Mauritius and Ethiopia — none of which allow any of these taxes on investment — and copy them.”

Johnson’s success formula is logical, direct and objective. Hence an earnest plea to the authorities to absorb and implement them. Right now the alternatives are too ghastly to contemplate.

John Spira, Johannesburg

