LETTER: A country left in the dark

The crisis has begun: costly load-shedding and a delayed passenger rail service. Not to mention that the vacuous leadership at Eskom and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA has reached a turning point. These entities are on the verge of collapse. One wonders what exactly the role of the “war room” is in making them work.

Not only that, load-shedding causes much havoc in the economy, damaging the grid and appliances. It interrupts manufacturing and mining operations, while suppliers’ perishables go to waste. It’s a painful crisis to bear for small businesses. If power cuts become a way of life they will render the “new dawn” a stillborn project.

When Eskom plunged the country into Stage 6 load-shedding, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan gave the nation a woeful assurance that everything was under control, amid ambiguous utterances by management. Then, amazingly, President Cyril Ramaphosa cut short a trip intended to woo investors in Egypt, only to be given the lame excuse of “an act of sabotage”.

I believe it is a red herring intended to give the new incumbent a free hand to unbundle Eskom and sell off assets to the usual suspects. It is also a fallacy that the mooted independent power producers are a solution to the rolling blackouts. Nor would a bailout keep Eskom in operation as a solvent concern. Misgovernance is a scare factor for much needed investment.

Everything must change. Ramaphosa needs to reshuffle his cabinet and bring on board people who are fit for purpose, such as the African People’s Convention’s Themba Godi to lead the public enterprises ministry. The state-owned enterprises need leadership from the government, not interference, and sound corporate governance to ensure a definite change of course. Otherwise SA risks further credit rating downgrades.

Morgan Phaahla, Ekurhuleni

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.