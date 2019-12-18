LETTER: Urgent support needed by 250,000 SMEs

We couldn’t agree more with David Polkinghorne (Germany shows small business is the way to increase employment, December 18) about how heartening it is to finally applaud government for highlighting the importance of a thriving small business segment to the economy.

We would point out, however, that research done last year sponsored by the Small Business Institute (SBI) and conducted by the Small Business Project (SBP) refutes trade & industry department statistics he uses since we now know that SA has only a quarter of a million small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

This makes support for them and the environment in which they operate even more urgent. We would also suggest that the contribution to economies by SMEs is not just evident in Germany but internationally, where 60%-70% of people in the world with jobs work for firms with fewer than 250 employees.

In addition to the policy proposals in the Treasury growth strategy which the author extols, we are pleased to see minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni’s efforts to improve access to funding for SMEs and the new portfolio committee’s active session in parliament.

But while specific policy proposals and initiatives are important, like Polkinghorne’s suggestion for a central repository of SME credit histories, SA still needs a significant shift in how it thinks about small business (and business in general). Entrepreneurs do not enter the risky world of business to become the procurement partner of government or big business.

Most see a gap in the market, have a disruptive or game-changing idea, or expect one day to compete with existing businesses. They have different networks from established players; are able to deploy new technologies without needing to accommodate existing systems nearing obsolescence; and are willing to take risks that their shareholders (even if these are just family and friends) support.

They need fewer bureaucratic headaches, a pro-competitive environment, and an “ease of doing business” that extends beyond the definitions the World Bank uses in its bench-marking. Both the public and private sectors need to pull on more innovative hats for 2020.

We have repeatedly called on government to give effect to Section 18 of the National Small Business Act, which will entreat every minister to “think small first” by instituting regulatory impact assessments of any new regulation. A “red tape challenge” similar to the ones in Mexico (which minister Tito Mboweni referenced) and the UK would relieve the red-tape burden that already exists. (The UK scrapped some 3,000 cumbersome regulations and saved businesses nearly £1bn).

And yes, with billions of rand owed by national and provincial government to SMEs, this must be a priority. But it must also be a priority for the private sector. If you are a customer of a small business, consider paying your smallest suppliers first — after seven days — as many companies do around the world. And instead of 120 days, see if you can halve that term.

You have plenty of access to capital. Small businesses should not serve as a line of credit to your operations. Finally, to help most with our unemployment crisis, we should pay equal, if not more attention to the medium-sized business than to the start-up, for it is in these businesses with 50 employees or more that most job creation happens.

John Dludlu

Executive, Strategy and Public Affairs: Small Business Institute

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.