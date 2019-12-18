LETTER: Fiction trumps truth in the US

The story of Donald Trump’s impeachment is the story of fact versus fiction. Yes, the truth can be stranger than fiction!

If someone told me three years ago it would be possible for a US president to create a world of fiction in the face of cold undisputable facts and that the whole Republican Party and about 45% of the voters would chose fiction over facts, I would not have believed it possible. Years in court and on the diplomatic circuit around the world could not prepare me for this. And yet, it is all playing out live before our eyes!

If you ever wondered how Adolf Hitler was possible, wonder no more! Yes, facts did briefly triumph and Trump is about to be impeached as I have predicted all along, but just because of a Democratic majority in the House of Representatives — those facts will soon be buried in the Senate, ruled by Republicans, at the cost of the truth. Fake will conquer truth in the Senate of the US, before the eyes of the world.

All that can bring down Trump’s corrupt empire standing on a foundation of lies, fake news and alternative facts and constructed with building bricks of intolerance, division, uncertainty and hatred, is the will of the American people at the ballot box.

Americans are taking to the streets in large numbers in protest against Trump, but more important is that they swamp the ballot boxes in a year’s time. They owe it to future generations, to the truth and to democracy. An astonished world is watching in suspense. Stupidity is spread across the globe, you just need a narcissist in a powerful position to activate it!

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

