Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Boris Johnson properly elected

18 December 2019 - 17:13
Boris Johnson. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE
Boris Johnson. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Steven Friedman adds up the percentages of the vote in Britain’s recent election and concludes that Boris Johnson was improperly elected (“UK poll shows SA electoral system not so bad”, December 18).

This is nonsense. The fact is no single party gained a bigger percentage of the vote — and therefore more seats — than the Conservatives, who are now able to form a government capable of finally enacting the will of the people in the 2016 referendum to leave the EU.

Adding the losers’ percentages together is meaningless. Had the UK adopted a proportional representation system beloved of Friedman, it would now be facing more years of a divisive and toothless parliament.

Proportional representation has ill-served SA democracy. Our parliament is stuffed with party apparatchiks answerable to no-one but their political bosses. It’s time a proper constituency system was brought back. People must be able to directly elect their MPs — and then hold them to account.

Richard McNeill
Noordhoek

