LETTER: Probe blackouts rather than infighting

16 December 2019 - 14:06
Eskom is load shedding. Picture: 123RF/RASSLAVA
The investigative arms of the government cannot be busy investigating cases related to their petty internecine wars. Let them abandon investigating the in-house-related cases.

Everyone knows the politicians are forever at one another’s throats, framing and whistle-blowing on one another or using their political muscle to set the dogs on each other. Enough of the nonsense.

The nonsensical load-shedding is well known to be a problem of cheap political point scoring, so let it be dealt with once and for all because the reasons the nation is getting are childish.

Let it be investigated and the culprits and their leaders brought to light, including the political parties they belong to, so that the voters vote wisely come election time. 

Michael Munyamana
Via e-mail

