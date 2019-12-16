Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bravo for review

16 December 2019
Thanks to Archie Henderson for the excellent review of Tendai Mtawarira and James Dalton’s biographies (“Biographies of the Beast and Dalton are like gospel and metal”, December 12).

It was exceptionally well written, fun to read and inspirational — just what was needed towards the end of a paper filled with news on the Eskom nightmare and related government incompetence!

Arnie Swiegers 
Via e-mail

