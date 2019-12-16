LETTER: Bravo for review

Thanks to Archie Henderson for the excellent review of Tendai Mtawarira and James Dalton’s biographies (“Biographies of the Beast and Dalton are like gospel and metal”, December 12).

It was exceptionally well written, fun to read and inspirational — just what was needed towards the end of a paper filled with news on the Eskom nightmare and related government incompetence!

Arnie Swiegers

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.