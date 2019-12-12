LETTER: Traffic cops are never there when you need them

With the recent Eskom-induced blackouts and the ANC-induced cataclysmic demise of our infrastructure, once world class, it is becoming the norm that we have no traffic lights and have potholes large enough to park Putco buses on our busy commuting routes.

I live in Sandton and work in the Rosebank area. With load-shedding and lack of maintenance, there were this morning five busy intersections on the Nicol Highway that had no functioning traffic lights. But God bless them, each was manned by street people, and traffic was stopped, started and flowed as well as if under the direction of a professional.

Parked between two of the nonfunctional (Peter Place and Republic) lights were half-a-dozen Metro traffic trucks with a couple of dozen pot-bellied cops in uniform. Not one of which had the gumption or brains to go and help direct traffic. No, they were setting up a roadblock to add another stop on the already bogged-down arterial road into the city.

We are at the mercy of a traffic department completely out of touch with reality. They serve no purpose.

I read somewhere earlier that Metro had hired a few thousand more cops. Well, I have never ever seen one directing traffic during the past weeks of blackouts.

Peter Baker

Sandton