LETTER: Hong Kong protesters are terrorists

China deserves credit for its remarkable restraint in dealing with provocative behaviour

12 December 2019 - 17:30
Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, China. Picture: REUTERS
The Chinese ambassador to SA, Lin Songtian, expressing the Voice of China in Business Day dated December 11, needs to be congratulated on his summing up of the unrest in Hong Kong over the past six months.

Having lived in Hong Kong for eight years, way before Britain handed over Hong Kong to China when the lease of the New Territories lapsed in 1997, I took a keen interest in events and can vouch for the integrity of every word expressed by the ambassador.

I was appalled at the violence and destruction taking place with impunity. The irony of the situation struck me when the Hong Kong special administrative region government withdrew a proposal to extradite known criminals in Hong Kong to face Chinese justice, thereby opening the door for the terrorists to act with impunity.

In my view these “terrorists” deserve serious sentences in Hong Kong. In Chinese law they would face treason charges, possibly subject to the death penalty, which they deserve.

The mind boggles that the US was apparently unaware that these acts were no different from 9/11 in 2001 — pure terrorism. The funders of these terrorists have also acted criminally and need to be held accountable. Hong Kong is a unique place on the planet with a unique history. China also deserves credit for exercising remarkable restraint given the provocative circumstances. Shame on you, US. You are losing your grip as world policeman and deservedly so if you cannot discern right from wrong.

Ned Sturgeon
Barberton

