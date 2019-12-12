Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Economic sabotage

Culprits at Eskom must face 25 years in jail

12 December 2019 - 14:48
The Eskom Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
The Eskom Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

If they find the culprit who turned off a switch at Eskom causing billions of rand damage to the economy, presuming it were malicious what crime would they be charged under and what sentence would they get?

Instead of charging perpetrators of cable theft, burning trains and other acts which cause economic damage to the whole country and everyone in it with theft or malicious damage to property the authorities should legislate a crime called something like economic sabotage which would carry severe penalties such as 25 years in prison.

Crimes such as stealing cables, burning trains and switching off Eskom boilers merit severe punishment because they affect the whole economy and everyone in the country. Severe penalties would help deter future incidents.

Jeremy Gordon
Sea Point 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How Cyril Ramaphosa failed Eskom in 2015

The president was given real power, with which he achieved nothing but promised everything
Opinion
10 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Blackouts make for dystopian nightmare

Whether you are facing an Eastern Cape heat wave or Gauteng floods, you will be doing it in the dark
Opinion
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: A saboteur — in the mirror or in cabinet?

The president is making unwise promises he might not be allowed to keep
Opinion
19 hours ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: A saboteur — in the mirror or in ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Flying colours for SAA staff
Opinion / Letters
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How Cyril Ramaphosa failed ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Act fast or ‘die poppe sal dans’
Opinion / Home & Abroad
5.
ROB ROSE: Deloitte’s R11.8bn pickle
Opinion / Editor's Note

Related Articles

Insider behind Eskom sabotage, COO confirms Ramaphosa bombshell

National

Alleged sabotage at Tutuka power station likely to be inside job

National

The song remains the same at Eskom

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.