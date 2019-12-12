LETTER: Economic sabotage

If they find the culprit who turned off a switch at Eskom causing billions of rand damage to the economy, presuming it were malicious what crime would they be charged under and what sentence would they get?

Instead of charging perpetrators of cable theft, burning trains and other acts which cause economic damage to the whole country and everyone in it with theft or malicious damage to property the authorities should legislate a crime called something like economic sabotage which would carry severe penalties such as 25 years in prison.

Crimes such as stealing cables, burning trains and switching off Eskom boilers merit severe punishment because they affect the whole economy and everyone in the country. Severe penalties would help deter future incidents.

Jeremy Gordon

Sea Point

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.