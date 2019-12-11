Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Weed out bad laws

11 December 2019 - 15:09
An employee holds a jar of marijuana on sale at the Greenstone Provisions after it became legal in the state to sell recreational marijuana to customers over 21 years old in Ann Arbor, Michigan, U.S., December 3, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / MATTHEW HATCHER
If the government is committed to solving violent crime, laws against victimless crimes must be reformed. Leading academics globally maintain that once laws against nonviolent and victimless “criminals” (sex workers and cannabis users, for example) are changed and governments direct judicial and police resources towards violent crimes such as murder, rape, hijacking and robbery, society benefits and even property values increase.

I discovered this seven years ago when I embarked on research after being charged for cannabis possession, which compromised my career as a property valuer. I have since been living as a working-class hero, delivering on a motorcycle.

After seven years I have eventually managed to get my criminal record cleared, and can finally re-enter my profession — with this newly discovered knowledge to share with my countrymen.

K Govender
Pietermaritzburg

MARIKA SBOROS: Dressing up dagga in a business suit

Many are cashing in on the CBD craze, but weeding out the myths from the science can be difficult
Life
2 weeks ago

Companies cashing in on cannabis craze could be breaking the law

Using cannabis in public remains illegal, and dealing in cannabis remains a serious offence in terms of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act
National
1 month ago

The Constitutional Court, cannabis — and important caveats

Personal use of cannabis in a personal space is legal — except when it might not be, write Martha Smit and Roxanne Gilbert
Opinion
1 month ago

