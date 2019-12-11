LETTER: SA politics benefits a select few

The trouble with the leadership in the ANC today is that it is dictated by proximity to state resources and survival of the fittest. Those who were fingered at the state capture inquiry fight to avoid prison, while the ones who continue to call the shots want to eat as much as they can before they are removed.

The reality is our country’s political system only benefits politicians and those around them — the select few.

Leepile Kakudi

Via e-mail

