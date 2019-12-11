LETTER: NUM chief’s rant was racist

The recent comments by National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) president Joseph Montisetse in the wake of the fatal mining accidents at the Tau Lekoa gold mine in North West were nothing short of racially incendiary.

Montisetse claimed that “lily-white proto teams” ignored black miners because, in essence, they were more interested in making money than saving black miners’ lives. He failed to provide any justification for this outrageous diatribe.

The sad thing is that there has been no official criticism of a senior union official racialising a disaster. Imagine the outcry if a white person of prominence were to state that, for example, “the current disastrous state of affairs at Eskom is wholly due to the fact that the corporation is run from top to bottom by blacks”?

Dr Peter Baker

Parktown North