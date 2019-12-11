LETTER: Crooks have given us load-shedding

The current round of load-shedding being experienced by the country is a direct result of the failure to bring Kusile and Medupi power stations on-stream. They should have been up and running by 2017 and increased Eskom’s generation capacity by 50%. They are years behind schedule and hugely over budget.

It is a given that this is because of huge corruption and incompetence on the part of managers and contractors. I propose a commission of inquiry into the whole sorry affair, similar to the Zondo state capture inquiry, but one that will move at a faster pace and have the power to prosecute the guilty.

Unless and until the crooked fat cats in our society who steal from taxpayers are thrown in jail we will continue to fail and drift further into becoming a third world society.

Bernard Benson

Parklands