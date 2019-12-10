LETTER: Trucking coal not such a bright idea

So much comment on Eskom, so little substance.

If the cause of the latest outages is wet coal, must we believe there was no rain around the power stations 15 years back? Clearly not. So back then, the coal was kept dry. Why? Most likely because it was moved from colliery to furnace by covered conveyor belts.

Today the coal is moved in open 40-ton trucks, in their hundreds. The reason for the change was to open the supply chains to new entrants. This is hard to disagree with, except for the myriad unforeseen consequences: wet coal; irregular supply; roads carved up; and, as the Zondo state capture inquiry has heard, dodgy product.

The collapse of Eskom is thus multifaceted — a perfect storm, if ever there was one. Fixing the beast by carving it into three does not get to the heart of the matter.

Michael Kahn

Via e-mail

