LETTER: Tom Eaton brings light in the darkness

10 December 2019 - 17:59
Eskom implemented stage four-load shedding on Monday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Eskom implemented stage four-load shedding on Monday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Anyone who can make me smile on the seventh consecutive day of incessant rain, with stage 6 load-shedding looming, is a genius. Tom Eaton’s column (“Pravin Gordhan the comrade whisperer”, December 10) did more than that — I actually laughed out loud.

Eaton is often funny, but Tuesday’s column was so hilarious in the face of these seriously dark times that I must salute him. His sly, sarcastic sense of the ridiculous is truly a gift.

Louise Temkin
Johannesburg

