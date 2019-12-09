LETTER: SAA beyond reach of unions

Now that SAA is in business rescue, the unions want a say in the process and appointment of the practitioner. What chutzpah! After their strike put the final nail into SAA’s coffin, the unions want a say in rescuing the business?

For SAA to change course will require proper planning and finance. The banks purportedly are prepared to provide the finance on the condition that “it satisfies us because it creates the real possibility for a change of course”. Not only will the unions have no say, but nor will the government.

The unions will have to explain to their members the reason for the strike, and the lack of benefits achieved. In my opinion it is doubtful whether SAA can be saved. After business rescue, euthanasia usually follows.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff