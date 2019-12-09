LETTER: Ah, those were the days of real cricket

I recently perused Wisden’s early 1960s editions and came away with a keen hankering for the past. Those were the days when cricket administrators gave their all for the benefit of the game. Their prime concerns were the players and spectators. Their reward? Spectators who looked forward to attending matches contested by cricketers devoted to the sport they loved. A small stipend was sufficient added incentive to spur their devotion. Almost invariably, such administrators had either played the game at a high level themselves or were steeped in cricket from an early age.

How dramatically the picture has altered. Today’s administrators have scant knowledge of the sport; their motivation is personal monetary gain. They are evidently unaware that their actions are destroying the goose that has for so long been laying the golden eggs. Disillusioned supporters are turning their backs on a sport they once cherished, while the top players seek greener pastures abroad. How sad to see cricket, in which SA was until not long ago a world leader, come crashing down in the wake of greed and ineptitude.

John Spira

Johannesburg