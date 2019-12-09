LETTER: Absurd speculation

Media speculation that Cyril Ramaphosa is working with certain opposition parties and business people to oust the ANC from the government so that he can lead a coalition with the small opposition parties is absurd.

It is no more than propaganda peddled by those who want to see Ramaphosa gone because he is a stumbling block to their agenda of looting our state resources for their own benefit.

This campaign started immediately after he was elected to the top position of the ANC at Nasrec. What is disturbing is that people behind it are using the real challenges the country is facing to fight ANC internal battles. They want to make us believe the president is running this country alone and does not consult the party on matters of policy.

What nonsense. The tripartite alliance leaders are actually on record that under Ramaphosa relations have improved. This means consultation is taking place between the alliance partners, and ultimately with the president.

That said, tough decisions have to be made, and not all of them will be liked by everyone. As long as they are in the best interests of the country we should support the president.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein