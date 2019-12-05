LETTER: Judges must apply their minds

The overturning of the 2017 attempted murder conviction and concomitant reduction of the sentences of Willem Oosthuizen and Willem Jackson for forcing Victor Mlotshwa into a coffin represents the triumph of justice over vindictiveness.

At the risk of immodesty, after the conviction and sentencing of the two men by judge Segopotje Mphahlele in 2017 I wrote: “The media attention owing to the racial undertones of the case might have swayed the judge with accusations of the racism of the accused brought to the fore. It must be remembered that courts have a function to dispense justice and not revenge. It is therefore expected that judges apply their minds and not their hearts when presiding over cases. Politics, anger or any other emotions should not be the determining factors to adjudicate on cases impacting on people’s lives.”

The Supreme Court of Appeal duly found that the trial court’s approach to the evidence was arbitrary. This is due to the fact that the charge of attempted murder had not been proved beyond reasonable doubt. What it implies is that Mphahlele did not apply her mind sufficiently and therefore erred in her judgment.

The learned judge would be well advised to heed the Roman politician and lawyer of yore Marcus Cicero in his assertion that “anger should be especially kept down in punishing because he who comes to punishment in wrath will never hold that middle course that lies between the too much and too little. It is also true that it would be desirable they who hold office should be like the laws which approach punishment not in a spirit of anger but on one of equity.”

The appeal court decision is another feather in the cap for our judiciary, which continues to shine in the age of state capture.

Nathaniel Lee

Klipspruit