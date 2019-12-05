Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A qualified franchise?

There has to be something better than the existing democratic system to curb the lunacy in SA

05 December 2019 - 16:50
Perusal of the headlines in Thursday’s Business Day prompted the inevitable conclusion that democracy — certainly in this country — is severely flawed.

Page one led with SAA having to be placed in business rescue. Formerly a reasonably successful airline, SAA has been destroyed by the ANC. Also on page one is the story of an ANC cadre with questionable credentials becoming Johannesburg’s new mayor.

Page three highlights the threats encountered by state auditors as they expose looting in ANC-run municipalities. On the same page we are regaled with the disastrous ramifications of the ANC-sponsored National Health Insurance Bill. Plus, Eskom has brought the country to its knees in the wake of ANC thievery and ineptitude.

Yet a few short months ago the majority of SA’s citizens supported the ANC at the ballot box. There has to be something better than the existing democratic system to curb such lunacy. A qualified franchise?

John Spira
Johannesburg

