LETTER: SAA’s ingrates

It has been reported that SAA has been losing more than R5bn a year.

One can therefore have no sympathy whatsoever for the employees who went on strike several weeks ago in the hope of pressuring SAA management into granting them an 8% increase (plus an educational bursary for employees who earn less than R600,000 per annum).

Simply put, these ungrateful employees do not deserve to have jobs and should forthwith be forced to choose between a salary cut and retrenchment. South Africans have had enough of them and their threats. We are gatvol.

Terence Grant

Cape Town