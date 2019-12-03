LETTER: State excelled itself at funeral

It is easier to criticise than to congratulate. I am usually the first to speak against the wrongs our government does, but last week I was immensely proud of the dignified send-off the state gave to the late amaXhosa king Zwelonke Sigcawu. Kudos to the military, religious and cultural leaders — it was not just a funeral but an education on Xhosa culture.

As Africans, our culture — though outdated at times — is part of our DNA. I can’t close my mouth about the sterling job Lt-Col Yoliswa Senokonyane did in educating the public on the military and cultural rituals involved in burying the king.

The symbolism of a black woman who is so knowledgeable about military and cultural matters is powerful. Usually it is men who are given the platform to comment on military and culture.

I wish the SABC’s Noxolo Grootboom had been there to complete the picture. She is a fountain of wisdom on Xhosa culture.

If the government was able to organise such a complex funeral, why is it struggling to fight crime and eradicate corruption?

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail

