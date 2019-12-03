Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How to extract remaining value from SAA?

The airline is brain-dead and the government will keep it on life support

03 December 2019 - 16:55
SAA. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
SAA. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

What does “radical restructuring” actually mean when applied to SAA by the department of public enterprises? The travellers I spoke to last week while queuing to board at both Cape Town and OR Tambo airports were quite clear about it. Like me, there was no way they would be travelling on SAA any time soon.

SAA is brain-dead. The government will keep it on life support and tell everyone it’s going to recover until such time as any items of value have been harvested and disposed of. If Mango is a separate legal entity it may be worth something. Likewise Air Chefs. Perhaps there is a business case for an aircraft maintenance company in Southern Africa?

The big problem now is how to shut down SAA and extract any remaining value without causing a tsunami of forced debt repayments that would blow the whole house down.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

SAA ‘will undergo a radical revamp’

Department of public enterprises says the airline is determined to remain open for business
National
1 day ago

SAA losses hit R10bn mark over two years

This is the first time in two years that parliament and the public have had sight of SAA’s financial statements
National
6 hours ago

SAA quandary can allow entrepreneurs to take off

StartupBoeing is one initiative helping businesspeople to launch new airlines, while Chinese strategy lowers entry barriers
Opinion
1 day ago

Bid to have Dudu Myeni declared a delinquent director will go on

The high court in Pretoria dismissed two court applications launched by the former SAA director
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Witness the corrupt ANC and weep
Opinion / Columnists
2.
SA’s economic decline has happened by design
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu not ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Here’s hoping a Maimane-led ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CAROL PATON: SAA tests the Treasury’s resolve to ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.