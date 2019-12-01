LETTER: Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu not above the law

I hope the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is serious about prosecuting EFF leader Julius Malema for discharging a firearm in public and Floyd Shivambu for the assault on a parliamentary security officer.

These two leaders and their acolytes have over the years behaved as if they are above the law. They use cunning means to make people believe any charge against them is politically motivated.

SA has a regrettable history of violence, so it is disappointing to see people who claim to be leaders refusing to acknowledge that their behaviour is influencing the youngsters who look up to them to behave like them.

We are also a country that has a very high crime rate, and we can’t ignore this. If we are serious about reducing the crime rate, the law must be respected by all, including those who claim to be leaders.

Malema and Shivambu must be arrested and if found guilty must get the necessary punishment. They are not a law unto themselves. These matters cannot be dismissed as political gimmicks.

Their supporters must open their eyes — there is no place in a democracy for blind loyalty. They must know their leaders are not perfect. If they break the law they must face the music. This is not politics, it about respect for the law and our constitution.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.