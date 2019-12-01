Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Employment department is out of touch

Employers are in retrenchment mode and are unable to meet demographic targets

01 December 2019 - 17:31
Unemployed men await part time work in Meredale, Johannesburg. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK
Unemployed men await part time work in Meredale, Johannesburg. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK

We had the dubious honour last Wednesday of a presentation from the department of employment & labour on its employment equity observations for the 2018 reporting period. Once again there was the lament of how the legislation has failed, and the department is intending to make the regulatory authority more onerous and punitive as a result.

Yet it has often been pointed out to the labour ministry that employers are in retrenchment mode and certainly are unable to meet the expected demographic targets. 

It was heartening to see that the department is respecting the fact that the equity trends should reflect the demographics of the individual provinces. This contrasts with the practices introduced by other national departments, which appear to only follow national demographics.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy employment & labour spokesperson

