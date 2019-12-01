Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Best potential teachers are lost

Due to empowerment quotas in government and business we are not drawing teachers from the most gifted scholars

01 December 2019 - 18:00



Gavin Barnett is correct in arguing that we are not drawing our teachers from the most gifted scholars (“Potential dropouts and the gifted need attention”, November 8). Might I point out that this is in large part due to empowerment quotas in government and business.

The best-educated are drawn into these high-paying empowerment positions and are therefore lost to the education system.

Unlike the Afrikaners after the Anglo-Boer War, we are not deploying our most talented into teaching. We are not, therefore, redressing the consequences of apartheid education. What a waste.

Willem Cronje
Via e-mail 

