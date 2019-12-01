LETTER: Best potential teachers are lost

Gavin Barnett is correct in arguing that we are not drawing our teachers from the most gifted scholars (“Potential dropouts and the gifted need attention”, November 8). Might I point out that this is in large part due to empowerment quotas in government and business.

The best-educated are drawn into these high-paying empowerment positions and are therefore lost to the education system.

Unlike the Afrikaners after the Anglo-Boer War, we are not deploying our most talented into teaching. We are not, therefore, redressing the consequences of apartheid education. What a waste.

Willem Cronje

Via e-mail

