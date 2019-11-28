LETTER: Time for flyers to end the SAA nightmare

Surely the sorry saga of SAA must be brought to a conclusion. Somebody has to pull the trigger, and the only capable party is the taxpaying citizen, because the government is both incapable and unwilling to do the right thing.

I suggest every potential airline passenger fly with SAA only if all other options have been exhausted. Such action will reinforce the fact that SAA is bankrupt and will result in the closure and liquidation of the airline within weeks, an option that should have been exercised years ago.

The net result will be that taxpayers will be saved billions, competing airlines will step into the breach in a matter of days and competent former SAA employees will be snapped up. The economy will benefit from the closure of this bottomless pit and the SAA nightmare will be no more.

It is our duty as citizens to act when boards of directors, labour unions and shareholders fail to do the obvious.

Peter Miller

Pietermaritzburg