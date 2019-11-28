LETTER: Make ‘new dawn’ a ‘new deal’

I have no fears for the future of our country; it is bright with hope. But we are depressed politically and economically. Our crisis is not a temporary blip; the unemployment rate has risen to one in four adults.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's “new dawn” must transform to a “new deal”. To reverse the economic downturn he must keep government spending and state involvement in the economy to a minimum, embark on a massive programme of public works projects to bring millions back into employment, and pump money back into the economy.

Joshua Mulaudzi

Via e-mail