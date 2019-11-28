LETTER: Make ‘new dawn’ a ‘new deal’
President must embark on a huge programme of public works to employ millions
28 November 2019 - 16:06
I have no fears for the future of our country; it is bright with hope. But we are depressed politically and economically. Our crisis is not a temporary blip; the unemployment rate has risen to one in four adults.
President Cyril Ramaphosa's “new dawn” must transform to a “new deal”. To reverse the economic downturn he must keep government spending and state involvement in the economy to a minimum, embark on a massive programme of public works projects to bring millions back into employment, and pump money back into the economy.
Joshua Mulaudzi
Via e-mail