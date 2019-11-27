Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Stay away from the EFF

27 November 2019 - 16:26
EFF. Picture: Shenaaz Jamal
The DA must not support the EFF in the hung metros. Doing so would just strengthen the EFF’s blackmail power. Let the DA cut ties and stop playing victim to circumstances. The EFF should be confronted for what it is.

Mpho Mabuza
Via e-mail

