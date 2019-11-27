LETTER: Stay away from the EFF

The DA must not support the EFF in the hung metros. Doing so would just strengthen the EFF’s blackmail power. Let the DA cut ties and stop playing victim to circumstances. The EFF should be confronted for what it is.

Mpho Mabuza

Via e-mail

