LETTER: Media saved the day

If legendary Xhosa folk singer Madosini had died in France, the politicians would have been the first to tweet. They would be telling us what an asset she was to the nation, but it would all be lies. These would be the same politicians who have ignored her pleas for help after falling ill in a foreign country.

It was the media that made her story ours. If it was not for the media Madosini would still be trapped in France. Shame on the department of arts & culture, Eastern Cape provincial government and her insurance company, which only agreed to pay her medical costs after a public outcry.

I am glad she is finally coming home. It may be a tired cliché, but the media are the voice of the voiceless in SA.

Lucas Ntyintyane

