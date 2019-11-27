LETTER: Legal representation must be allowed at SAQA

The gist of SA Qualifications Authority’s (SAQA) CEO Joe Samuels’ reply to my article on how the government is eroding people’s right to legal representation implies that excluding attorneys from representing clients in their interaction with SAQA is perfectly fine, and that it even somehow benefits the applicants. (SAQA works within the ambit of the law, November 26).

The benefits he mentioned are dubious, to say the least. I have yet to hear from a single client who views this with the same enthusiasm as Samuels. He cites various legal provisions to justify SAQA’s stance, that it is permissible (even desirable) not to allow legal representation, but conveniently ignores the body of constitutional case law favouring legal representation in the interest of fairness.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) said in 2002 in the case of Hamata and Another vs Peninsula Technikon that “[a]ny rule purporting to compel an [administrative] organ to refuse legal representation, no matter what the circumstances might be, and even if they are such that a refusal might very well impair the fairness of the administrative proceeding, cannot pass muster in law”.

This is precisely the situation that now applies to SAQA: a refusal to allow legal representation, no matter what the circumstances might be. It therefore falls foul of SCA case law. Dealing with SAQA requires specialist knowledge, and the exclusion of legal representation can prejudice applicants.

Samuels mentions how many foreign qualifications SAQA evaluated in 2018 (an admittedly admirable figure), but does not mention how many of those were represented by attorneys, nor what detriment resulted from that legal representation. The reason for the exclusion of attorneys therefore remains unexplained and, I submit, invalid.

Samuels furthermore writes that I seem to confuse the appeal process with the application process, and that it is only in the appeal process that an appellant isn’t entitled to legal representation. I invite him to access SAQA’s site — it clearly states that SAQA will interact with third parties only where they are parents or legal guardians of the affected qualification holders.

It says: “As from September 16 2019, only qualification holders (QHs) themselves will be entitled to lodge online applications for the evaluation of their foreign qualifications.” It does not distinguish between appeals and applications.

I therefore maintain that the exclusion of legal representation — especially in circumstances where legal representation used to be allowed — is wrong. Society and the legal profession must fight against this trend, and I urge SAQA to reconsider its position.

Emile Myburgh

Via e-mail