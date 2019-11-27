LETTER: Are Africa’s ideas of justice better?

James Cunningham said in his letter that “... our European ideas of justice and freedom were imposed on Africa’s indigenous population ...” (“European ideas are destructive”, November 25). But are Africa’s ideas of justice and freedom any better? If so, what are they?

When a world-recognised UN charter gives expression to mankind’s lofty strivings, why suggest that a particular continent can do better? The denigration of centuries-long experience of the rest of the world is sad.

Kevin Gill

Via e-mail

