LETTER: Unions are tramping all over us

It is clear from the decision to postpone the retrenchment of 944 SAA employees that the government does not have much of a backbone and will almost certainly continue to bend over backwards in an attempt to placate anyone who has the capacity to damage the economy and make the ANC look bad.

Consequently, if Eskom and other state-owned enterprises are to be prevented from dragging us down the drain we need to show the government that the price of not standing up to blackmail from the unions is every bit as high as the cost of standing up to them.

This can best be done via a protest march that calls upon the government to save Eskom and scrap black economic empowerment (which, incidentally, forces Eskom to pay far more for coal than it should).

Suffice to say that the stakes are frighteningly high and someone has to do something. We cannot allow the unions to keep walking over us. On this point I note that in accepting a 5.9% increase the unions managed to pressure SAA into providing educational bursaries to employees who earn less than R600,000 per annum/R50,000 per month!

To add insult to injury, SAA also promised to set up a task team to try to find the funds to give the unions the other 2.1% they initially demanded (thereby bringing the total increase up to 8%). All that now remains is for the government to rubber-stamp the deal and cough up the R2bn SAA needs to meet its daily expenses.

Terence Grant

Cape Town