LETTER: SAQA works within the ambit of the law

Myburgh says SAQA operates under the SAQA Act, which is not correct;

He confuses the application process for the evaluation of foreign qualifications with the appeal process;

SAQA does not prohibit attorneys from assisting qualification holders; and

The SAQA policy is neither irrational nor illegal and unconstitutional.

While SAQA was established by the SA Qualifications Authority Act 58 of 1995, it operates under the National Qualifications Framework Act 67 of 2008, something that Myburgh missed. The National Qualifications Framework Act mandates SAQA to evaluate foreign qualifications. SAQA delivers this service in line with policy and criteria for evaluating foreign qualifications within the National Qualifications Framework, as amended in 2017.

SAQA ensures that skills and qualifications are mobile in Africa and beyond. It facilitates skills coming into and going out of the country through verification and evaluation. It does so in the spirit of the global convention on the recognition of higher education qualifications that the 40th session of the Unesco general conference adopted.

SAQA’s work is also in line with the principles contained in the revised convention on the recognition of the studies, certificates, diplomas, degree and other academic qualifications in African states convention, commonly known as the Addis Convention. SA recently ratified the Addis Convention.

Part of SAQA’s role is to ensure South African qualifications are internationally comparable. It does this by overseeing the implementation and further development of the National Qualifications Framework, a framework for registration of quality-assured qualifications, among other things.

SAQA is sensitive and alive to the fact that it must operate in accordance with the law. SAQA changed the practice of third party representatives applying on behalf of qualification holders with effect from September 16. Two primary reasons informed the decision.

First, to enable direct access by qualification holders to the electronic SAQA certificate of evaluation. The digital certificate reduces the time in getting the outcome of the evaluation and makes it quicker for qualification holders to apply for further study and employment. Second, it was to enable future online products, sending requests for clarification (if any), and appeals to qualification holders. The balance of SAQA’s reasons appear on the relevant SAQA website notice (see http://www.saqa.org.za/docs/webcontent/2019/QHasapplicant-%20draft%20notice.pdf)

Myburgh confuses the application process with the appeal process. It is the appeal policy that provides that “the appellant is not entitled to legal representation in the course of the appeal and must personally lodge the appeal at any of the appeal stages”. This clause has been in applicable since the inception of the policy.

SAQA does not bar third parties such as family members, immigration agents, attorneys and other representatives from assisting qualification holders throughout the administration of the application process (including, but not limited to, sponsorship, translation, preparation and submission of actual application packs and collection of results).

Thus, SAQA has not “remove[d] the constitutional right to legal representation”, as stated by Myburgh. SAQA does not take decisions to frustrate qualification holders but to protect them and their credentials.

In fact, in the 2018/19 financial year, SAQA evaluated 23,003 foreign qualifications and processed 61 appeal cases, the outcome of which favoured 38% of the appellants. Those who appealed did so with ease and did not require “specialised knowledge” as perceived by Myburgh.

Certain services require people to submit their applications in person. For instance, the renewal of a driver’s licence or the application for a passport or a national identity card. Yes, applicants take time out of their “busy schedules” to do so for the integrity of the system. In the case of foreign qualifications evaluation, appellants are happy to submit their appeals in person. It is third parties who feel threatened at the prospect of losing revenue from the process.

While the constitution provides for the right to legal representation, it only applies in respect of arrested, accused and detained people and sentenced prisoners. There is no absolute legal right that an individual has for legal representation in an administrative process. The administrative procedure must be fair and legal representation is not a condition for a fair process.

The Promotion of Administrative Justice Act 3 of 2000 gives an administrator the discretion to decide whether legal representation is required in severe and complex cases for an administrative procedure to be fair.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the National Qualifications Framework Amendment Act 12 of 2019 on August 13. The amendments have implications on how SAQA conducts its work and also for qualification holders and institutions of learning. This underscores the importance of qualification holders submitting their credentials for evaluation as there are serious repercussions that may lead to court processes. SAQA will review its current policies for consistency with the National Qualifications Framework Amendment Act.

SAQA works within the ambit of the law. It has clear policies that are rational, valid and constitutional. Myburgh’s assertions are incorrect, and I urge him to familiarise himself with the legislation that governs the space in which we work.

Joe Samuels, CEO, SAQA

