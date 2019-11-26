Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Learn from Poland pension fund fiasco

Lesson pertinent as government mulls forcing retirement funds to invest in allocated funds

26 November 2019 - 17:12
Picture: 123RF/DIEGO VITO CERVO
It is interesting to see what has transpired with pension funds in Poland (“Poland nudges workers to save for retirement”, November 25). The public had their pension funds raided by the previous Polish government, which almost destroyed the investment.

The new Polish government has its work cut out  trying to get workers to save again for retirement. To come back from the disastrous behaviour of the previous government will take years.

We must bear this in mind in SA as the government is now trying its utmost to force pension funds to invest in certain allocated funds, as opposed to taking proper business decisions.

Harsh regulatory burdens on pension funds in the future will destroy the public’s faith in pension funds and cause a flight of investment to other jurisdictions.

Any curtailment of pension funds’ ability to invest where they wish will cause havoc in due course.

Michael Bagraim, MP
Deputy employment and labour spokesperson

Polish pensioners to get a new plan using Nobel-winning theory

A previous government raided pension funds; the new, voluntary system, which includes incentives, is based on behavioural theory research
World
3 days ago

WATCH: Why Life Healthcare is planning a shift in strategy

Life Healthcare CEO Shrey Virana talks to Business Day TV about its exit from Poland
Companies
4 days ago

Life Healthcare planning Polish adieu

Decision to divest highlights regulatory challenges that have confronted group and JSE-listed rivals
Companies
5 days ago

