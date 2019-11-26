Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Graft is the Aids of democracy

Country is political dynamite waiting to explode

26 November 2019 - 17:16
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

When delivering the 17th Nelson Mandela Lecture, chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng referred to those living in comfort zones as traitors. His scathing statement was done in a nonpartisan manner, castigating those in power and society for the ever-widening gap between the economic classes, which has created a major crisis in our unbalanced society.

Corruption in Mzansi has reached cancerous proportions. In fact, so pervasive is this phenomenon that it can be labelled the “Aids of democracy”, which is destroying the future of this generation and the next. The corruption epidemic in our country reflects the more general, and now legendary, climate of unethical leadership and bad governance found throughout the political spectrum.

After 26 years of democracy, our rich country remains a land of peasants, and increasingly of landless urbanised populations living on the margins in squalid squatter camps bursting at the seams; political dynamite waiting to explode. Our silent emergency comes in the form of pernicious killers such as poverty, hunger, disease, illiteracy and widespread unemployment. Current statistics do not capture the full and often intangible extent of massive human suffering and lost opportunities.

When democracy dawned in 1994, many hoped for liberty, prosperity and a new beginning. They have been cruelly disappointed. This situation is unacceptable and untenable. Mzansi is a powder keg. Vision, foresight and courage are urgently required to forestall these cataclysmic events.

Farouk Araie

Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

I’m looking forward to proving my innocence, Bongani Bongo says

The ANC MP is charged with corruption, but is co-operating with the process, with the ANC and DA  both believing the law should take its course
National
5 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Economy is tanking, but at last corrupt politicians are feeling the heat

Free to read | Arrest of Bongo et al is heartening, as is the Estina probe’s completion. Let’s hope it’s just the start
Opinion
1 day ago

Court to deliver Jacob Zuma appeal judgment next week

Zuma’s lawyers say different court may come to a different conclusion about the matter; the state’s lawyer says that is ‘inconceivable’
National
4 days ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: EFF leader has cornered the DA
Opinion / Letters
2.
EDITORIAL: Wage ‘settlement’ no way forward for ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITORIAL: Spinning off FirstRand to build more?
Opinion / Editorials
4.
TOM EATON: My shock-o-meter is out of whack
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Jessie Duarte right to call ANC ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Hawks anticorruption crackdown expected to widen

National

Corruption is not the main cause of the problems in the Arab world

Opinion

Mogoeng Mogoeng’s notable judgments

Features

ANC MP Bongani Bongo appears in court after arrest by Hawks

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.