LETTER: Speculative intuition

Lukanyo Mnyanda is right when he writes that “given the state of the economy and virtually no consumer demand” he sees no reason rates weren’t cut last week. Apart, that is, from the notion that not doing so would influence Moody’s downgrade decision (“Why ratings agencies matter and interest rates won’t be cut soon”, November 25).

So now it appears that the science of economics has been jettisoned in favour of speculative intuition, which is hardly surprising considering the abject failure of computer models and the arcane algebraic equations that supposedly produce outcomes mathematically correct to two decimal places.

Considering that 2019 inflation is coming in a full percentage point lower than the SA Reserve Bank’s predictions, its forecast for growth (0.6% for 2019, 1.5% for 2020 and 1.8% for 2020) is likely to be either accurate, somewhat accurate or madly inaccurate; hardly satisfactory as a basis for decision making.

In addition, we do not know with any certainty whether higher interest rates actually contain inflation when it is not demand-pull, nor is there is any guarantee that a rate cut will ignite investment or demand. Conventional economics has been turned on its head because of this extended period of worldwide low and negative interest rates, which is set to continue, perhaps for decades, going by long-term bond rates.

Therefore (on a balance of benefit to harm and according to the only certain cause and effect we have) shouldn’t rates be set at a level affording international yield seekers enough comfort, but no higher? That would imply a deep cut.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town