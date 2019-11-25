Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA should not budge

25 November 2019 - 16:28
Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
I hope the DA does not budge regarding its co-operation with the EFF. Let the EFF nominate mayoral candidates in Johannesburg and Tshwane, and let those mayors lose.

Judging from the scandals that are catching up with the EFF and its cronies, there will be proof soon enough for why the EFF should not be allowed to govern again.

Manfred Johannes
Via e-mail

