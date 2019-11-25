LETTER: DA should not budge

I hope the DA does not budge regarding its co-operation with the EFF. Let the EFF nominate mayoral candidates in Johannesburg and Tshwane, and let those mayors lose.

Judging from the scandals that are catching up with the EFF and its cronies, there will be proof soon enough for why the EFF should not be allowed to govern again.

Manfred Johannes

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.