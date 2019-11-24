Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Time will tell if De Ruyter can deliver

It does not matter that Eskom’s new chief is white. What is important is: can he do the job?

24 November 2019 - 20:13
Andre de Ruyter. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Andre de Ruyter. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

The new Eskom CEO is white — so what? A critically important question that needs to be asked is: can he do the job? 

I was making a joke the other day asking my colleagues, “who is the bravest man on the planet?” and the answer was the same, Andre de Ruyter. This is because we all acknowledged that the Eskom job is undeniably the most difficult in the world. The incumbent will have to play all sides and win at all games from unions and their aerobics to our red-clad village idiots, while playing a balancing act with debt and keeping the lights on and the economy running, and, more importantly, keeping it running while breaking it apart.

My guess is, he worked with Tito Mboweni at Nampak and if Tito believes he is the man for the job and has sold him as such, all Andre needs is Tito, Pravin Gordhan and, more importantly, Cyril Ramaphosa’s support to effectively execute the tasks he is employed for. I foresee a lot of difficult decisions that need to be made, such as culling jobs. It needs to happen and we know but won’t agree, understandably. See what’s happening at SAA and the renegotiating of coal supply contracts.

Before I jump on the racial bandwagon, I would take a pause and remember that of the last 11 CEOs at the state-owned enterprise, all but one were black, the odd one out lasting only four months. Based on that alone, I would give the man a chance and see what he would do, and more likely, the first six months in the job will tell us more.

Tebogo Mahloko
By e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

WATCH: Who is Andre De Ruyter?

Hilary Joffe and the panel discuss Andre De Ruyter's appointment as the new CEO of Eskom
Opinion
3 days ago

De Ruyter leading Eskom is not anti-transformation, says presidency

The comments follow criticism that a black person was not appointed
National
3 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: How De Ruyter got to ‘assume the position’

Goings on behind the scenes in selecting Eskom’s new CEO would make a hilarious comedy
Opinion
3 days ago

Most read

1.
One has caused a right royal mess, Prince Andrew ...
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Misplaced rage
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: Zuma exports
Opinion / Letters
4.
HILARY JOFFE: De Ruyter can find his voice as he ...
Opinion
5.
ANTHONY BUTLER: How De Ruyter got to ‘assume the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: A ray of light unions abhor

Opinion / Between the Chains

LETTER: Misplaced rage

Opinion / Letters

PETER BRUCE: Andre de Ruyter a shoo-in for ANC bigwigs

Opinion / Columnists

LUMKILE MONDI: After lip service, a boer from Sasol

Opinion / Columnists

Eskom’s Andre de Ruyter no stranger to struggling companies

Opinion

Bond yields reflect doubt about Andre de Ruyter heading Eskom

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.