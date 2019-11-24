LETTER: Time will tell if De Ruyter can deliver

The new Eskom CEO is white — so what? A critically important question that needs to be asked is: can he do the job?

I was making a joke the other day asking my colleagues, “who is the bravest man on the planet?” and the answer was the same, Andre de Ruyter. This is because we all acknowledged that the Eskom job is undeniably the most difficult in the world. The incumbent will have to play all sides and win at all games from unions and their aerobics to our red-clad village idiots, while playing a balancing act with debt and keeping the lights on and the economy running, and, more importantly, keeping it running while breaking it apart.

My guess is, he worked with Tito Mboweni at Nampak and if Tito believes he is the man for the job and has sold him as such, all Andre needs is Tito, Pravin Gordhan and, more importantly, Cyril Ramaphosa’s support to effectively execute the tasks he is employed for. I foresee a lot of difficult decisions that need to be made, such as culling jobs. It needs to happen and we know but won’t agree, understandably. See what’s happening at SAA and the renegotiating of coal supply contracts.

Before I jump on the racial bandwagon, I would take a pause and remember that of the last 11 CEOs at the state-owned enterprise, all but one were black, the odd one out lasting only four months. Based on that alone, I would give the man a chance and see what he would do, and more likely, the first six months in the job will tell us more.

