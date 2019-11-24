LETTER: One-eyed criticism of Israel

Suraya Dadoo writes a long and meaningless missive (Business Day, November 20) castigating a country that she has been attacking since early 2015. She criticises Israel on any number of fabricated issues, from water theft to colonialism.

In an article on November 19 2015 she ignored the headline stories of the horrific attacks in Paris but focused instead on her favourite topic of water theft by Israel where that country's technology leads the world in conservation and desalination, but couldn’t produce any evidence of the water theft that consumed her.

Writing in a Lenasia newspaper on March 21 2016, Suraya Dadoo detailed the disparity between treatment of Israeli and Palestinian children detained for crime. But she stopped short of telling the whole story. She failed to mention that parents and teachers teach and encourage Palestinian children as young as 11 to go out in the streets and murder innocent people. Telling half-truths is as good as not telling the truth.

One can cite many more examples of bigoted and fabricated “facts” that Dadoo trawls up on Israel.

To criticise castigate or demonise a country a comparison to other countries is necessary. To compare standards against the good or the evil is the only method to get an audience to understand an issue, but Dadoo tries to persuade her readers against this.

Dadoo uses the word “whataboutism” in her criticism of who she calls Israel “apologists”. Palestinian “apologist” that she is, she cannot place the Israeli-Palestinian issue in context to measure this conflict against some of the real and tragic issues of the Arab world.

“Whataboutism” — or “whataboutery” another “invented” word bandied about by one of Dadoo’s Media Review Network-BDS colleagues — is used to denigrate those who call these Palestinian “apologists” out for false and fabricated invectiveness.

They fail to measure their accusations against real and tragic events, where genocide, gender violence and human rights abuses abound with total impunity or criticism from the likes of Dadoo. They seem to have run out of superlatives to substantiate their one-dimensional focus on the Jewish state (read Jews).

Dadoo writes: “At Oslo in 1993 the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) met Israel’s precondition for negotiations by accepting Israel’s right to exist.” For Dadoo’s information, Israel’s right to exist came about through a stringent and precise process of the UN. Some other countries in that region came about through a similar process, although it was not as pedantic. Israel’s advocates knew her legitimacy would be questioned one day.

Who, Dadoo, is the PLO to question a sovereign country’s right to exist? I put the same question to you.

Allan Wolman

Tel Baruch, Israel

