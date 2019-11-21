Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Look to Mauritius

While the island nation is developing fast, SA is becoming a basket case

21 November 2019 - 17:26
Cyril Ramaphosa. PICTURE: REUTERS
If President Cyril Ramaphosa is serious about fixing SA he needs to take a leaf out of Mauritius’s book.

What was one of the poorest former colonies in the world with no real economy to speak of has become the Hong Kong of Africa. SA, on the other hand, is one of the richest countries in the world in terms of natural resources, with the continent's biggest economy, yet it is heading towards becoming a basket case.

It is really not that complicated, so why do we not do it? Probably because the ANC is too comfortable playing the victim game while simultaneously looting the state.

Charles Cadman
Via e-mail

