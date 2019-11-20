LETTER: Unions are parasites

South African law is on the side of unions that have stopped being for the workers and have become parasites living off the sweat of workers.

I am employed in a government entity that is doing research in agriculture. Each year we pay the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) or Solidarity R1,008 or R1,608 respectively, and if we don’t want to be part of either union we are forced by law to pay R1,608 a year anyway.

If you were to pay R1,608 into a savings account for 10 years with compound interest that R16,080 would grow to be a tidy sum one could use for many things.

This year, on top of not having a bonus since 2014, Nehawu agreed with the employer to grant us an increase of 2%. Not only does this mean we are poorer in real terms given that annual inflation was higher than 2% last year, but we are made poorer by being forced to pay unions that are killing us as employees.

The unions do not reduce the union fee in recognition of a below inflation increment. The law should allow employees to choose whether they want to belong to a union and pay the required fee. That way, unions will stop being a cancer eating employees’ income and start being what they are meant to be.

There is no difference between unions and labour brokers in this country.

Stoan Sanabo,Via e-mail

