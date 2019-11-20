LETTER: No disciplinary action

A report and investigation into allegations of improper conduct and maladministration in the department of employment & labour was conducted by the public protector, who recommended remedial action.

This included for the director-general of the department to consider the findings of improper conduct and maladministration on the part of the former commissioner of the Compensation Fund and submit a plan to the public protector outlining the remedial action.

No such action plan has been released by the director-general for public scrutiny.

The compensation commissioner is also supposed to do a report on the effectiveness of the internal controls of supply chain management processes and identify systemic deficiencies. This with a view to taking corrective action to prevent a recurrence of the improprieties.

This was supposed to be within 60 days, but there is no evidence that it has been done.

Disciplinary action was also to be taken against staff still in the employ of the Compensation Fund who were involved in the negative behaviour. It would be interesting to see if any disciplinary action has in fact been taken.

Michael Bagraim

Via e-mail