LETTER: EFF chokes on diversity

The EFF and its misguided, fumbling hacks have been spewing their rejection and opposition to the appointment of Andre de Ruyter as the new Eskom CEO because of nothing but his race.

We all know that had it been an Indian it would be because of some cabal conjured up somewhere in the absurd mind of the “CIC”. A coloured person would have been labelled white up until they saw their picture, then a nonapology would follow accusing them of being “too close to whiteness nonetheless”. Of course, a black person would be the all-time favourite “stooge of white monopoly capital”.

The madness is unending. Verwoerdian, if you ask me. These hacks misappropriate institutional transformation as exclusion for everything other than black African. For them diversity, including of thought, is nauseating and unpalatable.

I am not about to play defence for De Ruyter on his technical skill. We are yet to see whether he will be able to stare the unions and shareholder in the face when push comes to shove. But to label his ascent as antitransformation is utter tosh, and it should be called out as such.

Makhosini Nkosi, Cape Town

