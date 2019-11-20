LETTER: Capitalism’s grey world

Desné Masie’s article (“Vitality and Apple Watch: big brother or health motivators?” November 18) fed into my view that there is little room for critical thought in society any more due to the idea that it’s all about the money and nothing else.

We’re encouraged to commodify ourselves, or in the words of one commercial institution, “monetise your behaviour”. I’m horrified by the suggestion. It makes me want to misbehave, badly. Capitalism’s pervasive profit motive has captured all of modern culture.

The first question anyone throws at me when I make this point is, “so what do you want, socialism?” All I want is some alternative viewpoints and critical discussion by sociologists, anthropologists, philosophers and psychologists, as well as the opinions of economists and politicians that are foisted on us by the media.

Masie’s piece made me feel not so much as if I’m not crazy, but at least as if I’m not the only crazy one.

Charmaine Manicom

Randburg