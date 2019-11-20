LETTER: A coalition government could work

New DA interim leader John Steenhuisen’s elevated status within SA’s political establishment is to be welcomed, but for the DA to become truly relevant to the future wellbeing of our country he will need to offer far more than his considerable oratorical skills and profound common sense.

He and his colleagues need to define a strategy that will enable the DA to be the catalyst that shakes the ANC-led government out of its stagnant and impotent state and replaces it with a majority government of national unity that can actually stand up to corruption, incompetence, divisive intraparty factions and destructive trade unions. A government that can implement policies everyone knows do really work. In its current format the DA cannot hope to be that majority government.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet has proved it cannot take the tough decisions needed to revive our economy, downsize the public sector, avoid ratings downgrades, scrap expropriation without compensation and national health insurance and sort out Eskom and other failed state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

We do not need more policy conferences, investment summits, advisory panels, commissions, think-tanks and study groups. We need urgent action from a majority government that is strong and resolute enough to put the country ahead of party politics and personal political ambition, and implement policies and practices that have long been on the table and have long been generally endorsed by business leaders and other expert civil society groups.

If such a government cannot be found within the ANC or the DA itself, let it be found within a coalition of the best representatives of the ANC, the DA and some of the smaller parties. The electorate will rejoice in this stronger together initiative, applaud those who bring it about and revive their hopes for a brighter future, especially for the disadvantaged, unemployed and destitute members of our society.

Should Ramaphosa and Steenhuisen, perhaps along with individuals such as Mmusi Maimane, Atholl Trollip, Tito Mboweni and other like-minded leaders from all sectors of our society, form such a government they would go down in history as true statesmen.

David Gant, Kenilworth

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.