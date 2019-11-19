Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Visionary economic policy lacking

Look for success to Germany, Japan, South Korea and Singapore

19 November 2019 - 17:48
Picture: 123RF/MARIAN GALOVIC
The key to economic success among leading nations has always been a well-educated workforce underpinned by visionary leadership. This is well illustrated in Germany, Japan, South Korea and lately Singapore.

Our government has not formulated a decisive, bold, coherent and visionary economic policy to address the conundrum facing the country, namely a growing population and anaemic economic growth.

Gifted black children from the townships and rural areas cannot enrol at private schools because their parents cannot afford the fees. Private schools are being demonised by politicians and other sectors of the black community because of this.

The enrolment at private schools should therefore include 10% gifted black children from poor communities. In turn, the government should provide a reasonable school grant, which private schools are now forfeiting.

The private sector must take an active interest by offering bursaries and employment to these pupils on graduation. They should be given proper training so that they can occupy executive positions in the corporate world. The spin-offs will be immense for the country as a whole. They will bring their own creativity, innovations and vision to the corporate world.

This plan will force black and white to work for the good of the country by pooling the resources of the rich and poor black communities. There is still enough goodwill in our country to bring the plan to fruition if it is accepted by top businesspeople.

Current redress interventions in the corporate world have failed due to poor execution and lack of genuine commitment. The widening gap between SA’s rich and poor is  unsustainable and will inevitably lead to the collapse of the status quo.

Jeffrey Mothuloe
Montana Park

OK boomer, millennials and Gen Z are coming for you

The meme has exposed the rift between the young and their elders, writes India Ross
Life
1 day ago

NSFAS identifies extensive fraud in the Western Cape

The student aid scheme tells parliament criminals have hijacked its mobile phone payment system
National
6 days ago

Lack of funding hinders plans to grow TVET college enrolments

Parliament told there will be no enrolment growth unless there is an increase to the Technical and Vocational Education and Training colleges budget ...
National
1 week ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Can new pilot scheme inject life into colleges?

It is hoped the enterprise development project in four technical and vocational education and training colleges will ultimately alleviate  youth ...
National
1 week ago

Student-aid scheme phasing out cellphone-enabled payments

Change is part of efforts by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to combat fraud
National
1 week ago

