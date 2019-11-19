LETTER: Visionary economic policy lacking

The key to economic success among leading nations has always been a well-educated workforce underpinned by visionary leadership. This is well illustrated in Germany, Japan, South Korea and lately Singapore.

Our government has not formulated a decisive, bold, coherent and visionary economic policy to address the conundrum facing the country, namely a growing population and anaemic economic growth.

Gifted black children from the townships and rural areas cannot enrol at private schools because their parents cannot afford the fees. Private schools are being demonised by politicians and other sectors of the black community because of this.

The enrolment at private schools should therefore include 10% gifted black children from poor communities. In turn, the government should provide a reasonable school grant, which private schools are now forfeiting.

The private sector must take an active interest by offering bursaries and employment to these pupils on graduation. They should be given proper training so that they can occupy executive positions in the corporate world. The spin-offs will be immense for the country as a whole. They will bring their own creativity, innovations and vision to the corporate world.

This plan will force black and white to work for the good of the country by pooling the resources of the rich and poor black communities. There is still enough goodwill in our country to bring the plan to fruition if it is accepted by top businesspeople.

Current redress interventions in the corporate world have failed due to poor execution and lack of genuine commitment. The widening gap between SA’s rich and poor is unsustainable and will inevitably lead to the collapse of the status quo.

Jeffrey Mothuloe

Montana Park