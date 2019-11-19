Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Vegans do not take criticism lightly

Vegans are somewhat intractable in dealing with any critique of their views

19 November 2019 - 17:07
Vegans enjoy a humane meat and dairy-free meal. Picture: 123RF/KATARZYNA BIALASIEWICZ
Vegans enjoy a humane meat and dairy-free meal. Picture: 123RF/KATARZYNA BIALASIEWICZ

The correspondence in your pages regarding veganism refers. What strikes me is the intolerance of the proponents of veganism towards those who disagree with their world view.

To understand this we have to realise that veganism is fundamentally a worldview — one that encompasses the causes of climate change, the survival of the world and mankind, what constitutes cruelty, the separation or otherwise of human beings from other animals, the science of what constitutes food that is health-giving, and indeed one’s very identity.

So, any expression of an alternative view is received as an ad-hominem attack. When combined with the intellectual fascism of the woke, vegans are somewhat intractable in dealing with any critique of their views.

Anthony Still
Waverley

Burger King rolls out veggie patty in Europe

The meat alternative burger is now available in more than 2,500 outlets across 25 European countries
Business
2 days ago

LETTER: Vilifying vegans is for the ignorant

Publishing drivel helps prop up the killer meat industry
Opinion
1 week ago

Vegan diet: how your body changes from day one

More and more people are finding that a well-balanced vegan diet has major health benefits, writes Sophie Medlin
Life
1 week ago

BOOK REVIEW: Why is humanity in denial about the horrific future that awaits us?

In his new book, Jonathan Safran Foer asks why we are prone to doing nothing about a crisis already upon us
Life
1 week ago

MARIKA SBOROS: Vegan hype of titanic proportions is a game changer in diet spin

James Cameron’s documentary The Game Changers is a shocking show of unscientific bias
Life
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The writing’s on the wall for Iqbal ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: Pity Ramaphosa can’t offer ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CAROL PATON: Numsa’s wage demands at SAA are a ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TOM EATON: John Steenhuisen — forever Number Two
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MARK BARNES: Too Big To Fail is not about size
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Stop bashing Marika Sboros

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Vegan vilifying

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Game-changer indeed

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Vegans have no agenda

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.