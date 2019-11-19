LETTER: Vegans do not take criticism lightly

The correspondence in your pages regarding veganism refers. What strikes me is the intolerance of the proponents of veganism towards those who disagree with their world view.

To understand this we have to realise that veganism is fundamentally a worldview — one that encompasses the causes of climate change, the survival of the world and mankind, what constitutes cruelty, the separation or otherwise of human beings from other animals, the science of what constitutes food that is health-giving, and indeed one’s very identity.

So, any expression of an alternative view is received as an ad-hominem attack. When combined with the intellectual fascism of the woke, vegans are somewhat intractable in dealing with any critique of their views.

Anthony Still

Waverley